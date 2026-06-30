The final confrontation: Fatima, Garabandal & the prophecy unfolding before our eyes

In 1976, the future Pope John Paul II spoke of a “final confrontation” between the Church and the anti-Church. Nearly 50 years later, John-Henry Westen argues that confrontation is here, and the signs are unmistakable.

This is not speculation. It is the logic of Fatima. The requests for the consecration of Russia have not been fully fulfilled. The five First Saturdays devotion remains largely ignored. The Third Secret, much of it still hidden, warned of corruption beginning at the top. The Garabandal apparitions spoke of a coming “warning,” an illumination of conscience that would shake the world. And the ignored request to consecrate France to the Sacred Heart echoes the delayed consecration of Russia, a pattern of disobedience with consequences.

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