Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

As the conclave nears, John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman explore the chilling prophecy of Peter the Roman — St. Malachy’s final pope, said to reign during the Church’s ultimate trial. Could this prophecy be unfolding now? They examine rising papal contender Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and whether the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem could fulfill the chilling prophecy of Peter the Roman, the final pope listed in St. Malachy’s alleged vision. With Pizzaballa’s roots in the Holy Land, his growing visibility, and the Church in deep crisis, the parallels are hard to ignore. The hosts explore what this prophecy could mean, whether it’s unfolding now, and why the next pope could lead the Church through its greatest trial yet.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 6, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
26:04

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

Recent Videos
25:50

LANDMARK parental rights case hits SUPREME COURT

Recent Videos
47:27

Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Recent Videos
42:01

Dad of 16 REVEALS parenting SECRETS to lead your family

Recent Videos
35:46

Hollywood EXPOSED: Degeneracy, trafficking & demons

Recent Videos
31:15

The FIGHT for Canada: Maxime Bernier and Rod Taylor

Recent Videos
44:52

CRISIS in Canada: Christians must WAKE UP!

Recent Videos
54:31

Father Altman's URGENT warning: Church leaders COMPLICIT?!

Recent Videos
39:14

Hidden SECRET behind IVF: Doctor SPEAKS OUT!

Recent Videos
33:51

Shocking prophecy REVEALED | The Antichrist is HERE?!

Recent Videos
30:29

Silent genocide | The truth about Gaza’s Christian crisis

Recent Videos
31:03

She survived Communist CHINA, sees it happening here

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...