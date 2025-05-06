The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

As the conclave nears, John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman explore the chilling prophecy of Peter the Roman — St. Malachy’s final pope, said to reign during the Church’s ultimate trial. Could this prophecy be unfolding now? They examine rising papal contender Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and whether the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem could fulfill the chilling prophecy of Peter the Roman, the final pope listed in St. Malachy’s alleged vision. With Pizzaballa’s roots in the Holy Land, his growing visibility, and the Church in deep crisis, the parallels are hard to ignore. The hosts explore what this prophecy could mean, whether it’s unfolding now, and why the next pope could lead the Church through its greatest trial yet.

