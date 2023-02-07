The John-Henry Westen Show

The first pro-trans Pope? Francis' backing of the LGBT lobby

Is Pope Francis the very first pro-trans pope? Pope Francis called a group of grown men “girls” — all because they have chosen to self-identify as women. Pope Francis also supports the “nun of the trans" in a shocking sign of support for the transgender agenda. The weaponizing of orthodox teaching to smuggle the LGBT lobby into the Church will have catastrophic results if faithful Catholics do not sound the alarm now. Francis' love for heresy and gender confusion must end now, and that begins with exposing his damaging pontificate — our children and grandchildren are depending on it! FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com  

