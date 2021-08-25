The John-Henry Westen Show

The French people are done with authoritarian COVID restrictions

To get the latest coronavirus news, as well as what individuals are doing to fight the mandates, John-Henry talked with Jeanne Smits, LifeSite's Paris Correspondent. She has recently published some incredible reports exposing how the government is pushing more and more control on its citizens.

August 25, 2021

The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

