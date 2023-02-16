The fullness of the Christian faith rests in the Catholic Church
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues her reading of the catechism this time distinguishing the Catholic faith from other Christian and Protestant denominations.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 16, 2023
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
The fullness of the Christian faith rests in the Catholic Church
-
-
Faith is the only necessary thing for survival in times of crisis
-
We cannot enter the kingdom of God unless we become Christ's little children
-