The future of the papacy | Will the next pope restore tradition?

What will the future papacy look like? Fr. David Nix weighs in on the deepening crisis within the Catholic Church, questioning the direction of the papacy and the battle between modernism and tradition. As faithful Catholics pray for a leader who will defend life and uphold sacred doctrine, could the next pope be the one to restore orthodoxy? Fr. Nix offers his insights on what’s at stake for the future of the Church.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/red-rose-rescuers-arrested-trial-upcoming/

February 20, 2025

