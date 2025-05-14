The Gaza GENOCIDE They Don’t Want You to See: Jason Jones

Jason Jones of the Vulnerable People Project shares firsthand insights into the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food and medical aid are being blocked. Amid immense suffering, including that of the ancient Christian community, Jones calls on people of faith to act and pray. He also reflects on the potential of Pope Leo XIV’s new leadership to bring moral clarity and reform to global crises. With a powerful commitment to serving the persecuted, Jones urges Catholics to use both media and mercy to defend the vulnerable, proving that hope is not lost when faith moves to action.

