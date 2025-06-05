Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Glory of Christ's Ascension and the Fight for Souls: Mother Miriam's Plea

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam reflects on the mystery of Christ’s Ascension and what it means for Catholics today, speaking with conviction about the need to reclaim the beauty and meaning of this feast, not just liturgically, but in how we live our faith. At the same time, she makes a heartfelt appeal to help keep the Station of the Cross on the air, as it faces a serious financial shortfall. With passion and urgency, she reads letters from listeners searching for truth, including a Muslim man drawn to the Church and a Protestant wrestling with baptism. Mother Miriam reminds us that eternity is real, souls are hungry, and now is the time to act with love, sacrifice, and unshakable faith.

June 5, 2025

The Glory of Christ's Ascension and the Fight for Souls: Mother Miriam's Plea

