The Glory of Christ's Ascension and the Fight for Souls: Mother Miriam's Plea

Mother Miriam reflects on the mystery of Christ’s Ascension and what it means for Catholics today, speaking with conviction about the need to reclaim the beauty and meaning of this feast, not just liturgically, but in how we live our faith. At the same time, she makes a heartfelt appeal to help keep the Station of the Cross on the air, as it faces a serious financial shortfall. With passion and urgency, she reads letters from listeners searching for truth, including a Muslim man drawn to the Church and a Protestant wrestling with baptism. Mother Miriam reminds us that eternity is real, souls are hungry, and now is the time to act with love, sacrifice, and unshakable faith.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten