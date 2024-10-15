The God-given POWER of women - A call to arms for every Christian mother | John-Henry Westen

In a talk at the Restore Tradition Women’s Conference, John-Henry Westen celebrates the unique and powerful role of women, particularly mothers, in the Catholic Church and society. Drawing on perennial Catholic teaching and the experiences of his own family, John-Henry shows how all women have a vocation to motherhood – be it biological, spiritual, or psychological. He also calls on women to embrace their important role in the current spiritual battle. The Church needs strong mothers devoted to prayer, sacrificial love, and raising their children to become living witnesses of Christ and His truth.

