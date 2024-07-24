Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The GOP abandoned pro-lifers and social conservatives. How should we respond?

The Van Maren Show

The Van Maren Show

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the Republican Party platform’s softened stances on abortion and same-sex “marriage” and some of the shenanigans that silenced pro-life voices when the platform was adopted.

July 24, 2024

