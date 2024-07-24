Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
The GOP abandoned pro-lifers and social conservatives. How should we respond?
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the Republican Party platform’s softened stances on abortion and same-sex “marriage” and some of the shenanigans that silenced pro-life voices when the platform was adopted.
July 24, 2024
