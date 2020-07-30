Podcast Image

The government has forgotten that God’s law trumps state law by shutting down churches

Thu Jul 30, 2020 - 2:00 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 7.30.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam shares a talk from Cardinal Raymond Burke from the Rome Life Forum in which he speaks about the over reach of government in shutting down churches. 

Read Cardinal Burke’s transcript here.  

