The Hard Core: Supreme Court Decision days Reveal Pro-Life Unity

Every time the U.S. Supreme Court schedules its decision announcements in cases this term, a vanguard of dissimilar but committed pro-life activists arrive before the court to defend the dignity of unborn life. Join LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale on the streets of Washington as he follows and interviews some of the pro-life movement's most dedicated individuals.

LSNTVJune 16, 2022

