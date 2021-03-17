Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

The hidden poison in the Vatican’s statement against blessing homosexual unions

Wed Mar 17, 2021 - 4:22 pm EST

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry discusses the recent Vatican document forbidding blessings for gay couples, and if it is a Trojan horse for the homosexual agenda.

