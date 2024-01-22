Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Nicholas De Santo explains how he uses the logical inconsistencies of the pro-abortion agenda as a source for his pro-life comedy. De Santo observes how certain leftist insults have lost their impact — especially when someone is called a “Nazi” for simply upholding conservative values. De Santo takes this observation one step further, comparing the very accusation with the pro-abortion movement, and leaves the audience laughing at the logical conclusions.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/laughably-pro-life-watch-the-worlds-only-pro-life-comedian/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 22, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
3:19

The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Recent Videos
4:43

WOW: Comedian goes ALL-IN with pro-life comedy!

Recent Videos
5:58

CLIP: Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Recent Videos
5:36

POWERFUL: Bishops REJECT Pope Francis' latest document about blessing same-sex 'couples'

Recent Videos
3:50

COINCIDENCE? Lightning STRIKES keys of St. Peter!

Recent Videos
3:23

'Evil & destructive' — Bishop Strickland REACTS to Chris Christie's LGBT stance citing Pope Francis

Recent Videos
5:26

VIRAL: African priest's brave call to RESIST immoral governments

Recent Videos
8:28

CLIP: How to be truly loved

Recent Videos
3:48

CLIP: PIMCO CEO admits US bond losing its 'strategic significance'

Recent Videos
3:34

"Jesus Christ is LORD" — Bishop Joseph Strickland

Recent Videos
3:17

"Pope Francis acted like a Soviet era dictator" — Michael Hichborn

Recent Videos
2:49

CLIP: Is Pope Francis a valid Pope?

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...