The hilarious truth of exposing the abortion agenda

Nicholas De Santo explains how he uses the logical inconsistencies of the pro-abortion agenda as a source for his pro-life comedy. De Santo observes how certain leftist insults have lost their impact — especially when someone is called a “Nazi” for simply upholding conservative values. De Santo takes this observation one step further, comparing the very accusation with the pro-abortion movement, and leaves the audience laughing at the logical conclusions.

