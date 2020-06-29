The history behind receiving communion in the hand

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 6.29.2020. In today’s episode, Mother shares the remainder of John-Henry Westen's recent podcast focusing on Holy Communion. In today's episode Mother reviews the history of the receiving Holy Communion on the hand.

