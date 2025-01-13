Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

Pope Francis scandalously stated last year that “all religions are a path to God,” which violates the First Commandment and shows us how deep the crisis in the Church goes. In the inaugural episode of A Shepherd’s Voice, Bishop Joseph Strickland introduces his new weekly series, drawing inspiration from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats to guide Catholics through today’s challenges. Attributing the current crisis in the Church to weak leadership and Modernist deviations from fundamental teachings, Bishop Strickland calls us to return to the foundations of the faith and cling to Christ, who is the way, the truth, and the life.

Read more about the all-new show from Bishop Strickland: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-stricklands-new-weekly-show-a-shepherds-voice-to-premiere-monday-january-13/

****
January 13, 2025

