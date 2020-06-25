The importance of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 6.25.2020. In today’s episode, Mother shares John-Henry Westen’s recent podcast about the importance of receiving the Holy Eucharist on the tongue.

