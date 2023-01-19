The integrity of Christian marriage must be defended, whatever the cost
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads a "beautiful" email from a listener and an article about why the faithful ought to defend the integrity of Christian marriage.
Mother Miriam LiveJanuary 19, 2023
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
