Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Knights of St. John Paul II Take to the Streets!

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The Knights of St. John Paul II: Warriors for Christ on the Streets! Dedicated to the rosary as their spiritual foundation, these new Knights are on a mission to reclaim the world for Christ. Going out in pairs to invoke heavenly assistance against the forces of darkness, they’re spiritual warriors preparing for battle. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas formally consecrated their mission before the Blessed Sacrament. Join John-Henry Westen as he explores the inception of this Catholic association and its vital work. To become a knight and be a part of this inspiring prayer initiative, visit https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/ and join ‘The Knights of St. John Paul II’ in their quest to bring Christ to the streets.”

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/new-knights-of-st-john-paul-ii-seek-to-reclaim-world-for-christ/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 3, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The Knights of St. John Paul II Take to the Streets!

Recent Videos
4:35

COVID-19 Division in the Church

Recent Videos
3:19

Pope Francis’ Missing “Fatherhood”

Recent Videos
2:43

Rigging a NEW Catholic Church

Recent Videos
3:39

“Fr. James Martin Leads People to Hell” | Eric Sammons

Recent Videos
3:13

Pope Francis’ confusing tactics EXPOSED

Recent Videos
3:08

The human reaction to the Great Reset

Recent Videos
3:21

Pope Francis, the False Prophet, and... the Anti-Christ?

Recent Videos
4:00

CLIP: Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Recent Videos
3:06

CLIP: Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash

Recent Videos
3:33

CLIP: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Recent Videos
3:54

CLIP: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...