The Knights of St. John Paul II Take to the Streets!

The Knights of St. John Paul II: Warriors for Christ on the Streets! Dedicated to the rosary as their spiritual foundation, these new Knights are on a mission to reclaim the world for Christ. Going out in pairs to invoke heavenly assistance against the forces of darkness, they’re spiritual warriors preparing for battle. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas formally consecrated their mission before the Blessed Sacrament. Join John-Henry Westen as he explores the inception of this Catholic association and its vital work. To become a knight and be a part of this inspiring prayer initiative, visit https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/ and join ‘The Knights of St. John Paul II’ in their quest to bring Christ to the streets.”

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/new-knights-of-st-john-paul-ii-seek-to-reclaim-world-for-christ/

