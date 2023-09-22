Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The LAST STAND | Bishop Joseph Strickland REFUSES to resign and Dr. Jordan Peterson WARNS faithful catholics!

Faith & Reason

Bishop Joseph Strickland continues to battle the globalist Vatican forces intent on crushing tradition and confusing the truth — all ahead of Pope Francis’ heretical Synod on Synodality. Dr. Jordan Peterson has had enough, sounding the alarm to faithful Catholics across the world that the LGBT radicals are intent on destroying Catholicism. Pope Francis’ agenda is reaching fever pitch, but faithful Catholic clerics and online cultural leaders have joined together for one resounding message — save the Catholic Church’s teaching clarity before it’s too late.

September 22, 2023

