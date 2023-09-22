The LAST STAND | Bishop Joseph Strickland REFUSES to resign and Dr. Jordan Peterson WARNS faithful catholics!

Bishop Joseph Strickland continues to battle the globalist Vatican forces intent on crushing tradition and confusing the truth — all ahead of Pope Francis’ heretical Synod on Synodality. Dr. Jordan Peterson has had enough, sounding the alarm to faithful Catholics across the world that the LGBT radicals are intent on destroying Catholicism. Pope Francis’ agenda is reaching fever pitch, but faithful Catholic clerics and online cultural leaders have joined together for one resounding message — save the Catholic Church’s teaching clarity before it’s too late.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Music Code: MB01ICNTCZHWQWC