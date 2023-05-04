Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
Give Today
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The LGBT police are here: Christian persecution mounts

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Artur Pawlowski’s son Nathaniel Pawlowski and fellow Christian pro-family activist Deklan Friesen are on the frontlines of the culture war in the West’s most dictatorial nation on earth: Justin Trudeau’s Canada. Canadian police in Calgary are doing the bidding of the LGBT agenda, bowing to LGBT pressure by protecting and glorifying sexual deviancy. Nathaniel Pawlowski and his team of freedom fighters have had enough and are pushing back with a brave Christian witness to God’s plan for marriage, chastity, and the Culture of Life. As Canada censors religious liberty and silences freedom of speech — replacing Western values with the new LGBT empire — a new generation of pro-family activists like Nathaniel Pawlowski are rising up to save the West, before it’s too late.

To voice your support for Nathaniel Pawlowski and his Christian witness, please visit: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/nathaniel-pawlowski

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

May 4, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The LGBT police are here: Christian persecution mounts

Recent Videos
0:37:56

END-TIMES TIMELINE: Enoch, Elijah, and the Anti-Christ l PART 2

Recent Videos
0:34:44

Forgotten virtue: Fr. Chris Alar reveals secrets of avoiding Hell

Recent Videos
0:24:37

WATCH: Mother Miriam LIVE with John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
0:43:00

Solutions to the ‘woke’ agenda | Internationally acclaimed podcaster Jonathon Van Maren

Recent Videos
0:55:01

END-TIMES TIMELINE: Enoch, Elijah, and the Anti-Christ l PART 1

Recent Videos
0:23:01

SPECIAL: Bishop Scott McCaig offers key insights for Eucharistic revival

Recent Videos
1:01:37

St. Padre Pio | Divine Intervention launches a pro-life movement

Recent Videos
0:22:02

Meet the real Pope's exorcist - the truth about Fr. Gabriele Amorth

Recent Videos
0:45:42

Queen Elizabeth's chaplain became CATHOLIC? I Gavin Ashenden

Recent Videos
0:51:21

Prophet priest: The truth of Fr. Malachi Martin REVEALED

Recent Videos
0:47:47

90+ DAY HORROR: How 8 women survived in a bathroom

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...