Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

The long list of Donald Trump’s pro-life accomplishments

Tue Jul 28, 2020 - 5:28 pm EST

In This Episode

Fr. Frank Pavone from Priests for Life joins John-Henry to discuss the many victories President Trump has delivered for pro-lifers in the United States. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL