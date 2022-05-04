The Van Maren Show

'The Lord's orchestration': New pro-life film coming to theaters in wake of Roe opinion leak

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with pro-life filmmaker Tracy Robinson, whose new documentary The Matter of Life will be shown in theaters on May 16 and 17.

The Van Maren ShowMay 4, 2022

