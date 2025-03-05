Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The lost art of prayer: LifeSite’s 8-week Lenten retreat | DAY 1

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

LifeSiteNews and theologian David Torkington begin a transformative eight-week Lenten retreat, The Lost Art of Prayer — Praying as Christ Himself Showed Us.

Learn the foundations of deep, contemplative prayer and how to restore an authentic connection with God. Strengthen your spiritual life this Lent from the comfort of your home.

Sign up and learn more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 5, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The lost art of prayer: LifeSite’s 8-week Lenten retreat | DAY 1

Recent Videos
6:06

3 major insights from JD Vance’s speech that every Catholic must know

Recent Videos
4:48

21 Coptic martyrs slain by ISIS | NEW FILM COMING SOON

Recent Videos
11:52

Deep state vs. the Church—Bannon, Westen & Yore break it down

Recent Videos
7:52

Vans for Life honor Bishop Strickland for defending life!

Recent Videos
23:44

Blasphemous art sparks Catholic OUTRAGE at Grand Valley State

Recent Videos
7:27

WHAT TO KNOW | Why Pope Francis is attacking Trump's policy

Recent Videos
7:56

From drug-fueled rebellion to pro-life warrior | Bryan Kemper

Recent Videos
16:45

Planned Parenthood EXPOSED? Criminal enterprise CAUGHT | Frank Pavone

Recent Videos
3:30

America, the world is watching — be proudly pro-life!

Recent Videos
7:45

MANDATORY abortion training? Pro-life doctors speak out

Recent Videos
6:40

With Calvin Robinson: CANCELED for Elon Musk salute?!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...