The Man Who Wants to Cheat Death – And Why It's a Sin Against God

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is spending millions to reverse aging, cultivate cells, and pursue technological immortality. He is not alone. Silicon Valley is obsessed with escaping death. Frank Wright argues that the quest to transcend human limits is not progress; it is rebellion.

Johnson’s experiments are not simply scientific curiosity. They reflect a deeper rejection of human limits, a refusal to accept that mortality is part of God’s design. The pursuit of immortality through biotechnology, Wright contends, ultimately undermines human dignity rather than enhancing it. The costs of attempting to transcend the natural order far outweigh any promised benefits.

Transhumanism is not a solution. It is hubris. The desire to replace God’s design with technology is the oldest temptation, the serpent’s promise that you will be like God. And it leads to the same destination: death.

Wright calls on Catholics to recognize the spiritual danger behind the glossy headlines. The body is a gift. The limits are a gift. Even death, as the final enemy, has been conquered by Christ.

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