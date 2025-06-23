Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Marriage War: No Retreat, No Surrender

This bold homily defends the Catholic vision of marriage as a sacred covenant between one man and one woman, even as culture pushes the faithful to compromise. While affirming the dignity of every person as a child of God, echoing the compassion of Mother Teresa, the priest warns against confusing love with affirmation of sin. He calls young Catholics to resist pressure from schools, media, and even family to abandon the Gospel. With clarity and conviction, he urges the Church to remain rooted in Christ, proclaim the truth without apology, and help bring the nation back under God’s authority.

June 23, 2025

