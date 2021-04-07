On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Strickland talks about Saint Joseph, the role of men in modern culture, and the duty of the media to promote truth in a relativistic world.
Bishop Strickland states that a quote from the Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen is crucial to our time, as we live in a world were media and reporting is all opinion-based, and not truth-based. He says that, “as a nation, and really throughout the world, we need to get back to" investigating, finding, and reporting the truth.
Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-media-needs-to-report-the-truth-not-promote-the-dictatorship-of-relativism
