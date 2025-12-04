Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The MIRACLE Doctors Wouldn't Talk About - Malachi Martin's Healing

Rob Marro reveals a miraculous event that left doctors speechless. He shares the story of a young mother diagnosed with terminal, stage-three AML leukemia who was given a devastating choice: abort her unborn child to receive treatment or carry the baby to term and almost certainly die.

Refusing to harm her child, she chose life—and found herself on her deathbed after delivery. In her final hours, Marro brought his friend and confessor, Father Malachi Martin, to her hospital room.

December 4, 2025

