The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Strickland reflects on the theme of intersections—the moments where God directly intervenes in our lives. He explains how the greatest intersection of all was the Incarnation, when Jesus Christ entered the world to redeem humanity. Bishop Strickland shares personal reflections, including how his own life is the result of an “intersection” between his Irish-Australian mother and Texan father, illustrating how God’s providence is always at work. He then expands on how the Ten Commandments, the saints, and the sacraments serve as key intersections between heaven and earth.

He also warns against the modern rejection of Christ’s exclusive role as Savior, criticizing efforts to reduce Catholicism to mere human brotherhood rather than divine truth. He calls on Catholics to fully embrace Christ’s presence, deepen their faith, and prepare their souls for eternity.

