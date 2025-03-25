The moral CRISIS of IVF: Can Catholics Adopt Frozen Embryos?
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
Millions of frozen embryos are trapped in storage—what now? Dr. Elizabeth Rex discusses the moral crisis of IVF, embryo freezing, and the possibility of prenatal adoption. As a Catholic bioethicist and adoptive mother, she explores how faithful families can uphold the dignity of life while navigating the Church’s guidance on this complex issue.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
March 25, 2025
Comments