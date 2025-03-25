Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The moral CRISIS of IVF: Can Catholics Adopt Frozen Embryos?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Millions of frozen embryos are trapped in storage—what now? Dr. Elizabeth Rex discusses the moral crisis of IVF, embryo freezing, and the possibility of prenatal adoption. As a Catholic bioethicist and adoptive mother, she explores how faithful families can uphold the dignity of life while navigating the Church’s guidance on this complex issue.

March 25, 2025

