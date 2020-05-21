Podcast Image

The most definite sign the Fatima-predicted chastisement has begun

Thu May 21, 2020 - 4:16 pm EST

Today, John-Henry delivered prepared remarks for the 2020 Rome Life Forum. In his speech, he explained the relationship between the coronavirus and the crisis in the Church. "It’s clear to me we’ve entered the prophesied chastisement. Not only has Russia spread her errors but for the first time in history the greater part of Catholic humanity has been deprived of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass," he said.

