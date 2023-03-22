The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Despite darkness in politics and the culture at large, the Holy Spirit is still actively recruiting new disciples for Jesus Christ and His Catholic Church. George Farmer, the English husband of renowned conservative personality Candace Owens and the CEO of Parler, is one of the latest and most prominent converts to the Catholic Church. Farmer’s Christian faith is the central focus of his life and what he considers the most powerful force in human history. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Farmer what led him to convert to Catholicism, how he and Owens became engaged to be married after just 17 days, and the ways in which he sees Divine Providence moving in the world as well as the Church.

