The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Despite darkness in politics and the culture at large, the Holy Spirit is still actively recruiting new disciples for Jesus Christ and His Catholic Church. George Farmer, the English husband of renowned conservative personality Candace Owens and the CEO of Parler, is one of the latest and most prominent converts to the Catholic Church. Farmer’s Christian faith is the central focus of his life and what he considers the most powerful force in human history. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Farmer what led him to convert to Catholicism, how he and Owens became engaged to be married after just 17 days, and the ways in which he sees Divine Providence moving in the world as well as the Church.

March 22, 2023

Recent Episodes

Show More
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

0:34:58

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

0:28:43

All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

0:34:23

EXPOSED: Euthanasia in Canada is now disguised as palliative care

0:27:43

Bank Failures & Protecting Your Family and Finances

0:17:49

95th Academy Award Winning Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS

0:34:04

NOW In Rome: Pope Francis amps up 'culture of fear'

0:38:31

Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS

0:43:53

The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist

0:53:08

WATCH a miracle seen by millions - The Wounds of Jesus appear on believer

