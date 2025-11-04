The myth of liberal democracy | Frankly Ep. 12
Frank Wright dismantles the myth of liberal democracy, tracing its origins to a century-long propaganda campaign by figures like Edward Bernays and John Dewey. Far from securing freedom, he argues, liberal democracy became a new political religion that replaced God with the state, manufacturing consent through media, psychology, and branding. This false gospel, Wright warns, is collapsing again, proof that a system built without God cannot stand.
November 4, 2025
