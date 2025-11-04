Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The myth of liberal democracy | Frankly Ep. 12

Frankly

Frankly

See More

Frank Wright dismantles the myth of liberal democracy, tracing its origins to a century-long propaganda campaign by figures like Edward Bernays and John Dewey. Far from securing freedom, he argues, liberal democracy became a new political religion that replaced God with the state, manufacturing consent through media, psychology, and branding. This false gospel, Wright warns, is collapsing again, proof that a system built without God cannot stand.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 4, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
28:05

The myth of liberal democracy | Frankly Ep. 12

Recent Videos
47:08

America is selling babies: Womb-for-rent industry EXPOSED | Frankly Ep11

Recent Videos
54:51

America’s disgrace: The dark truth about surrogacy in the U.S. | Frankly Ep10

Recent Videos
49:56

The ANSWER to modernity: Catholic social teaching | Frankly Ep9

Recent Videos
50:33

Why “conspiracy theories” explain reality - Frankly Ep8

Recent Videos
40:08

Unmasking the madness: mad pride EXPOSED | Frankly Ep7

Recent Videos
50:04

How to win tribal war | Frankly Ep. 6

Recent Videos
50:55

Clown World War: How propaganda replaces reality - Frankly Ep5

Recent Videos
45:41

Disenchantment - The end of the Empire of Lies? - Frankly Ep4

Recent Videos
51:07

Why de-sublimation is killing our souls – Frankly Ep3

Recent Videos
39:13

The great de-transition – Frankly Ep2

Recent Videos
27:39

Why the world is finally disintegrating - Frankly Ep1

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...