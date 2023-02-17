The new Church? LGBT barbarians find allies in the FBI

Pope Francis’ Vatican and the Biden DOJ have become allies in their mutual crack down on faithful Catholics and the Traditional Latin Mass — all of which is now exposed in the damning and shocking FBI memo against Traditional Catholics. As Cardinal Robert Sarah predicted, “the barbarians are already inside the city," and the LGBT barbarians will stop at nothing to make sure their demands for diversity, equity, and inclusion runs roughshod over the entire Church. The traditional view of marriage, the nuclear family, and religious freedom are all under attack in the new LGBT empire. Can the culture of life overcome this new persecution, or is the West on a collision course to irreversible destruction? FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

Faith & Reason

Share

