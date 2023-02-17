The new Church? LGBT barbarians find allies in the FBI
Pope Francis’ Vatican and the Biden DOJ have become allies in their mutual crack down on faithful Catholics and the Traditional Latin Mass — all of which is now exposed in the damning and shocking FBI memo against Traditional Catholics. As Cardinal Robert Sarah predicted, “the barbarians are already inside the city," and the LGBT barbarians will stop at nothing to make sure their demands for diversity, equity, and inclusion runs roughshod over the entire Church. The traditional view of marriage, the nuclear family, and religious freedom are all under attack in the new LGBT empire. Can the culture of life overcome this new persecution, or is the West on a collision course to irreversible destruction? FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com
Faith & ReasonFebruary 17, 2023
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
