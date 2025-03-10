The Next Pope Must Stand for Truth—No More Compromise

As speculation grows over the next papal conclave, faithful Catholics are demanding transparency and accountability. Will the Vatican release the red dossier exposing clerical abuse and financial scandals? What are the secret terms of the China-Vatican deal? Who is influencing key Church appointments? With the future of Catholicism at stake, the next pope must be fully committed to upholding the faith—not globalist agendas.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/update-on-pope-francis-health-conclave-incoming/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten