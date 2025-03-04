The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland addresses the upcoming conclave, emphasizing the need for a truly faithful pope who upholds the deposit of faith and warning against electing a pope who embraces modernist errors or contradicts Church teachings on key moral issues such as marriage, sexuality, and the sanctity of life. Bishop Strickland also criticizes certain cardinals who publicly reject Catholic doctrine, calling on faithful Catholics to pray fervently for a holy pope and to urge the cardinals to choose wisely. He stresses that the conclave is not a political event but a spiritual responsibility, and the Church cannot simply move forward without correcting errors from the current pontificate.

