Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland addresses the upcoming conclave, emphasizing the need for a truly faithful pope who upholds the deposit of faith and warning against electing a pope who embraces modernist errors or contradicts Church teachings on key moral issues such as marriage, sexuality, and the sanctity of life. Bishop Strickland also criticizes certain cardinals who publicly reject Catholic doctrine, calling on faithful Catholics to pray fervently for a holy pope and to urge the cardinals to choose wisely. He stresses that the conclave is not a political event but a spiritual responsibility, and the Church cannot simply move forward without correcting errors from the current pontificate.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 4, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
35:54

Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church

Recent Videos
10:38

GAY anime Vatican Jubilee mascot? IVF jewelry madness

Recent Videos
46:13

Pope Benedict FORCED to resign? Vatican deep-state ties

Recent Videos
25:14

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
22:05

Red Rose Rescuers ARRESTED? | TRIAL UPCOMING

Recent Videos
58:18

Exposing the crisis in the Church | David Torkington

Recent Videos
35:19

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Recent Videos
49:02

Political prisoners FREED by Donald Trump: exclusive interview

Recent Videos
36:24

Woke gender inclusion MANDATED at Christian schools?

Recent Videos
20:44

These sisters heard the Lord call to them

Recent Videos
34:43

Why NOBODY can support abortion

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...