The Only Way Forward: Reviving Contemplative Prayer | Lenten Retreat FINALE

In this final episode of the Lenten Retreat, David Torkington issues a stirring call for the Church to return to its forgotten heart: contemplative prayer. On Holy Saturday, he reflects on how early Christians lived in deep union with Christ—and how the Church’s abandonment of mysticism has led to moralism, activism, and spiritual decay.

Tracing the decline of prayer from the heresies of Arianism to today’s psychological substitutes, urging Catholics to begin again at Cana—with the transforming love of Christ. He insists that true renewal won’t begin in chancelleries or programs, but in the family: through silence, storytelling, and teaching children how to love God in prayer.

Closing the retreat with urgency and hope: if we restore contemplative love, the Church will rise again. But without it, we remain spiritually starved.

