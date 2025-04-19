Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Only Way Forward: Reviving Contemplative Prayer | Lenten Retreat FINALE

In this final episode of the Lenten Retreat, David Torkington issues a stirring call for the Church to return to its forgotten heart: contemplative prayer. On Holy Saturday, he reflects on how early Christians lived in deep union with Christ—and how the Church’s abandonment of mysticism has led to moralism, activism, and spiritual decay.

Tracing the decline of prayer from the heresies of Arianism to today’s psychological substitutes, urging Catholics to begin again at Cana—with the transforming love of Christ. He insists that true renewal won’t begin in chancelleries or programs, but in the family: through silence, storytelling, and teaching children how to love God in prayer.

Closing the retreat with urgency and hope: if we restore contemplative love, the Church will rise again. But without it, we remain spiritually starved.

April 19, 2025

The Only Way Forward: Reviving Contemplative Prayer | Lenten Retreat FINALE

4:50

Passion of the Christ actor heard Jesus speak during crucifixion scene

10:52

Netflix CENSORS Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ?!

22:13

Priest delivers FIERY homily on mortal sin: unknowingly CALLS OUT pro-abortion PM

1:09:59

Hidden stage of prayer no one warns you about | Lenten Retreat Day 7

19:05

Zionism: Rebellion against God?! | Rabbi speaks out

3:59

Trump backs us – Biden blocked us, says top bishop

1:07:41

The simple path to God: prayer, perseverance & grace | Lenten Retreat Day 6

1:05:14

The power of sacrifice and renewal | Lenten Retreat Day 5

13:23

Satanic black mass EXPOSED | America's spiritual war goes public

9:27

Bishop Strickland & Father Altman just SHOOK Florida

16:44

Catholic hymns funding scandalous agendas?!

