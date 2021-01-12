Podcast Image

The origin of the abortion-tainted vaccines will sicken you

Tue Jan 12, 2021 - 8:01 pm EST

In today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Westen interviews Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them. 

