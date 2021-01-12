The origin of the abortion-tainted vaccines will sicken you
Tue Jan 12, 2021 - 8:01 pm EST
In This Episode
In today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Westen interviews Pamela Acker, one of the most knowledgeable people in the world on vaccines and on what goes into them.
aborted fetal cell lines,
aborted fetal cells,
covid-19 vaccine,
pamela acker,
the john-henry westen show,
vaccine,
vaccine studies,
vaccines
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.