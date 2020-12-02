Podcast Image

The other pandemic: the sexualization of children

Wed Dec 2, 2020 - 4:08 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.12.2020 and re-aired on 12.2.2020. Today, Mother Miriam reads from an article published by John-Henry Westen about the sexualization of children in our society and how Church leadership isn’t protecting our children like they should.

