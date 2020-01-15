Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

The poison of porn must be stopped, here’s how

Wed Jan 15, 2020 - 2:52 pm EST

In This Episode

Terry Schilling is the Executive Director of the American Principles Project, and organization dedicated to supporting family values and their expression in politics. They have been at the center of the debate on and important family issue: pornography. This debate has surprisingly divided even the conservative movement recently. Libertarians oppose government regulation and intervention and then you have other conservatives who advocate for age verification measures and some that want pornography banned all together.  

 

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren and Terry Schilling delve into the debate surrounding governmental regulations on pornography, the arguments from various sides, today’s laws, and what we can do to protect our children and save our culture.  

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL