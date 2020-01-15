The poison of porn must be stopped, here’s how

Terry Schilling is the Executive Director of the American Principles Project, and organization dedicated to supporting family values and their expression in politics. They have been at the center of the debate on and important family issue: pornography. This debate has surprisingly divided even the conservative movement recently. Libertarians oppose government regulation and intervention and then you have other conservatives who advocate for age verification measures and some that want pornography banned all together.

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon Van Maren and Terry Schilling delve into the debate surrounding governmental regulations on pornography, the arguments from various sides, today’s laws, and what we can do to protect our children and save our culture.