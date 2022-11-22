The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them
Silent Children's Mission, a worldwide Catholic charitable organization inspired by St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, is radically living the vocation to build a culture of life for the world's poorest children. Join John-Henry Westen and learn about the incredible work done by executive director Francisca Burg-Feret and her team. Get informed, get involved, and make a difference in the lives of countless children worldwide.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
The John-Henry Westen ShowNovember 22, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them
-
-
Priest calls out 'lunatic approach of transgenderism,' gets cancelled by his own bishop
-
-