The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them

Silent Children's Mission, a worldwide Catholic charitable organization inspired by St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, is radically living the vocation to build a culture of life for the world's poorest children. Join John-Henry Westen and learn about the incredible work done by executive director Francisca Burg-Feret and her team. Get informed, get involved, and make a difference in the lives of countless children worldwide.

The John-Henry Westen Show

