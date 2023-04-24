Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Pope's SECRET Oath | "Those Fools Have Condemned Millions"

Did you know the Pope’s SECRET oath? Fr. Malachi Martin was a world-famous exorcist, professor of paleography at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, and according to many, a prophet of God who exposed many of the devil’s most damaging agendas and explains what is going on behind the scenes.

Fr. Martin’s influential teachings and epic battle with evil have been captured in the documentary, Hostage to the Devil, which seeks to expose the threats of the New World Order now gripping the entire Western world.

Rob Marro is the last living legacy of Fr. Malachi Martin’s warnings to the world, and he has made it his mission to explore what Fr. Martin’s bombshell prophecies mean for the Culture of Life today.

The New World Order may be closer than we think, and the prophecies of Fr. Malachi Martin may just be our key to stopping it.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/prophet-priest-the-truth-of-fr-malachi-martin-revealed/

April 24, 2023

