The potential FDA plan to inject kids 5 years and younger with abortion-tainted COVID jabs

This week, the Faith & Reason panel discusses the projected 20 million Africans facing starvation and why our global elites don't seem to care, the FDA's potential emergency authorization of COVID jabs for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and what to make of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.
Faith & ReasonApril 28, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
