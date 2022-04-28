Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Faith & Reason

The potential FDA plan to inject kids 5 years and younger with abortion-tainted COVID jabs

This week, the Faith & Reason panel discusses the projected 20 million Africans facing starvation and why our global elites don't seem to care, the FDA's potential emergency authorization of COVID jabs for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and what to make of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Faith & ReasonApril 28, 2022

Faith & Reason

About the Show

Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.

Recent Videos

