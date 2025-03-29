The power of sacrifice and renewal | Lenten Retreat Day 5

True renewal begins within. On Day 5 of the Lenten Retreat, explore the profound significance of sacrifice, self-denial, and repentance in the Christian journey. Discover how deep prayer and meditation strengthen faith, transform hearts, and draw us closer to God. This episode offers spiritual guidance on embracing the Lenten season with devotion, perseverance, and purpose.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/join-lifesitenews-theologian-david-torkington-for-an-8-week-lenten-retreat/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten