The power of sacrifice and renewal | Lenten Retreat Day 5

LSNTV

LSNTV

True renewal begins within. On Day 5 of the Lenten Retreat, explore the profound significance of sacrifice, self-denial, and repentance in the Christian journey. Discover how deep prayer and meditation strengthen faith, transform hearts, and draw us closer to God. This episode offers spiritual guidance on embracing the Lenten season with devotion, perseverance, and purpose.

March 29, 2025

