The priest who suffered for McCarrick’s victims - amid Church silence

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam shares the extraordinary story of Fr. John Hollowell, a priest who offered his life in reparation for victims of clerical sexual abuse and soon after was struck with a brain tumor. His suffering mirrored the emotional and spiritual torment of abuse survivors, revealing a path of deep redemptive suffering and spiritual solidarity.

Reflecting on the McCarrick scandal and the failure of Church leaders to act, Mother Miriam calls Catholics to embrace Holy Week with reverence, courage, and a renewed commitment to truth. She highlights Fr. Hollowell’s courage as a witness to authentic priesthood and draws profound connections to Christ’s Passion.

April 22, 2025

