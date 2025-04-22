The priest who suffered for McCarrick’s victims - amid Church silence

Mother Miriam shares the extraordinary story of Fr. John Hollowell, a priest who offered his life in reparation for victims of clerical sexual abuse and soon after was struck with a brain tumor. His suffering mirrored the emotional and spiritual torment of abuse survivors, revealing a path of deep redemptive suffering and spiritual solidarity.

Reflecting on the McCarrick scandal and the failure of Church leaders to act, Mother Miriam calls Catholics to embrace Holy Week with reverence, courage, and a renewed commitment to truth. She highlights Fr. Hollowell’s courage as a witness to authentic priesthood and draws profound connections to Christ’s Passion.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten