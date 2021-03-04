Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

The pro-life movement in Europe is fighting back

Thu Mar 4, 2021 - 3:21 pm EST

In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Austrian pro-life activist and head of Pro-life Europe, Manuela Steiner, joins Jonathon in a discussion on the state of the growing pro-life movement in Europe.

