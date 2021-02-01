Podcast Image

THE PROOF: Many aborted babies are used in vaccine creation

Mon Feb 1, 2021 - 5:13 pm EST

Dr. Stanley Plotkin is considered the Godfather of Vaccines. He gave a 9-hour deposition reluctantly admitting horrific facts about the relationship of abortion to vaccines.

