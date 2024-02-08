The 'Racist' Reason Why Pope Francis Thinks African Bishops Refuse LGBT Blessings

Pope Francis’ reason for why the African bishops refuse to LGBT ‘couples’ is, as John-Henry Westen notes, not because of their steadfast faith in Catholic tradition. Instead, Pope Francis assumes that the African culture is hemmed in and out of touch. John-Henry Westen blasts this characterization of Africa as insane and racist.

Watch the full show which further unpacks a possible civil war brewing in the United States and in the Catholic Church at large: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/civil-war-brewing-in-us-and-catholic-church

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten