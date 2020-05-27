The real Norma McCorvey, exposing the lies in AKA Jane Roe

A recent documentary, AKA Jane Roe, released last week claims Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade, was paid to join the pro-life movement.

McCorvey’s friends have spoken out defending McCorvey since she cannot refute these claims from her grave.

In today's episode of The Van Maren Show, four of McCorvey's close friends join Van Maren in speaking about her dedication to the pro-life movement. Listen to McCorvey's godmother, Lynn Mills, pro-life activist Karen Garnett, President of Operation Rescue Troy Newman, and pro-life activist Patrick Mahoney.