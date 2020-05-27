Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

The real Norma McCorvey, exposing the lies in AKA Jane Roe

Wed May 27, 2020 - 4:35 pm EST

In This Episode

A recent documentary, AKA Jane Roe, released last week claims Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade, was paid to join the pro-life movement. 

McCorvey’s friends have spoken out defending McCorvey since she cannot refute these claims from her grave.  

In today's episode of The Van Maren Show, four of McCorvey's close friends join Van Maren in speaking about her dedication to the pro-life movement. Listen to McCorvey's godmother, Lynn Mills, pro-life activist Karen Garnett, President of Operation Rescue Troy Newman, and pro-life activist Patrick Mahoney. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL