The REAL Story of Saint Nicholas

As we prepare for Christmas, here is the remarkable story of the real Saint Nicholas, the man who inspired all the gift-giving we do to celebrate Christ’s birth. At LifeSiteNews, we’re inspired by St. Nicholas as we work to protect the most vulnerable, defend life and family, and proclaim the truth of the Gospel in a world that often rejects it. But just like St. Nicholas couldn’t do his work alone, neither can we. Make your gift today: give.lifesitenews.com

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten