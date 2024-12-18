Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The REAL Story of Saint Nicholas

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

As we prepare for Christmas, here is the remarkable story of the real Saint Nicholas, the man who inspired all the gift-giving we do to celebrate Christ’s birth. At LifeSiteNews, we’re inspired by St. Nicholas as we work to protect the most vulnerable, defend life and family, and proclaim the truth of the Gospel in a world that often rejects it. But just like St. Nicholas couldn’t do his work alone, neither can we. Make your gift today: give.lifesitenews.com

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 18, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The REAL Story of Saint Nicholas

Recent Videos
31:25

Christmas BANNED? Christianity on brink of extinction in Syria

Recent Videos
31:08

Faith through fire: Mother Miriam's journey and the courage of persecuted Christians

Recent Videos
33:29

Boris Johnson admits the West is waging a 'proxy war' against Russia

Recent Videos
53:21

Hunter Biden pardon, Israel ceasefire veto, Syria, and Synod implementation

Recent Videos
47:40

A palpable shift in America: pro-life messaging begins to resonate

Recent Videos
45:33

THREATS of World War III, Vatican Controversies, and the Hope Amid Chaos

Recent Videos
1:01:02

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis ‘does not love the truth and seeks to reshape it in the image of man’

Recent Videos
53:24

Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics?

Recent Videos
49:14

Vatican launches bizarre 'Luce' mascot, as dissidents continue to push women’s ordination

Recent Videos
48:23

Father Radcliffe tries to walk back racist trope against African bishops

Recent Videos
55:02

Holy war with Elon, unholy war at Synod

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...